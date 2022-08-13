It is 2022 and the Youth Cultural Bonus cannot be requested from a mobile or tablet: the Ministry has had to remind it on Twitter

Several weeks ago the possibility of requesting the Youth Cultural Bonus of 400 euros was enabled for all those who turn 18 this year. But this process, to no one’s surprise, it’s been chaos for many young people trying to apply and they couldn’t because of the obstacles put by the system itself. Now, the Ministry of Culture has had to launch a reminder as a result of a system that has not been designed to be used by people aged 17-18.

Among the technical requirements that are requested in order to request this cultural check, the following stand out: the use of electronic signature software called Autofirma. It is only available on computers, and the truth is that it is not very popular among the youth. This makes its use unknown to many people, generating criticism in recent weeks.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

An application that has not been designed for the youngest

It is a reality that currently the youngest people in society make a more intense use of a mobile phone or a tablet to communicate with friends or even do school homework. This means that, in this age group, computers become secondary, and this has been demonstrated by the applications for this Cultural Voucher, since most people have tried to do it from their mobiles.

And it is completely logical. We are talking about a check that 18-year-olds are going to request and enjoy, and the reasonable thing is that the system to obtain it is adapted for this age. But the Ministry has chosen to make it really complicated, needing a digital certificate, and also to do it on a computer in order to use the AutoFirma software.

Stop trying from mobile! 📱 ❌ ❌ ❌ To sign up for the #BonoCulturalJoventhe request has to be made from a computer 💻 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ https://t.co/LEzK1l7mV0 pic.twitter.com/F6Aaqx4ZJ3 — Youth Cultural Bonus (@BonoCultural) August 11, 2022

Keep in mind that this group of people, for the most part you do not have a digital certificate because they don’t need it. It can be understood that an identification system is necessary to be able to request it, but there are alternatives to the digital certificate. Without going any further, the SEPE has enabled the system of being photographed with the DNI in hand to identify the user who makes a request, and even integrate an identification method by SMS.

Another application system that is widely used by these young people is scholarships. To apply for a scholarship to the ministry It is not mandatory to sign it with Autosignature or have a digital certificate. Simply creating a user with your ID and the support number that guarantees that you are its owner is more than enough. They are solutions that can occur to anyone in the middle of 2022, but clearly the creator of the system seems not to know or to be very far from 18 years old.

In short, in order to mitigate criticism and resolve doubts, it has been decided to post a tweet reminding you that you must be on a computer to apply. In the event that you have not done it yet, you still have room to apply, and if you need help you can always contact them or go to specialized centers that carry out these procedures.