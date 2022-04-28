It is 2022 and there are procedures that do not accept digital PDFs. So there are people inventing ways to make it look like scanned documents

Have you ever come across a company or administration that requires you to send a document in digital format, but requires that it be not exported directly to PDF, but printed and then scanned? In most cases it is due to requirements related to signed documents, to “make sure” that the signatures are real.

But this is a useless claim, since there are many websites that allow you to modify PDFs to give them the appearance of a scanned document: websites that cybercriminals have no qualms about using…

…but what precisely legitimate users just looking to save a pinch of ink (and a bit of your time) will not use, due to the doubts raised by the privacy of the files that we can upload to these platforms.

Although, what if we had a tool that we knew modify PDF documents in the browser itself, without uploading them to any server? And that, in addition, you could duplicate on your own server if you wanted because it is an ‘open source’ tool and its code is available on GitHub?

That is precisely where Look Scanned comes in, which is defined as “a pure frontend site that makes your PDFs look like they were scanned”.

“There is no longer a need for printers and scanners, all you have to do is a few clicks […] Modify the settings to make your PDF look better and check out the real-time preview.”





Thus, we can modify the clarity, noise or rotation of the ‘scanned’ imagein addition to being able to choose between B/W or color scanning, as seen in the image that heads the article.

The “pure frontend” thing means that the web application does not need a server other than to host its own files, while your data stays safe on your own device (mobile or desktop) and are processed in your browser. A promise that is easy to distrust, but that you can put to the test using Look Scanned even when your PC is disconnected from the Internet (as long as you have previously loaded the website in your browser, of course).

The platform, based on PWA/WebAssembly (The same technology that allows us to use Linux and LibreOffice natively in our favorite browser is based on code from a similar tool above, Scanyourpdf.