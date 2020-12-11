‘It is Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Renewed Through Season 18 at FXX

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been renewed for 4 extra seasons by FX, which suggests the present will shatter its personal document because the longest-running reside motion comedy of all time.

“Always Sunny” will now run for at least 18 seasons. It was beforehand renewed for Season 15 again in Could. The Season 15 renewal formally broke the document beforehand held by “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” which ran for 14 seasons on ABC. The renewal isn’t any small feat for the unconventional and genre-defining sitcom, which began out as a pilot shot on a house video digicam practically 20 years in the past.

The large renewal announcement was made Thursday by FX chairman John Landgraf as a part of the Disney Investor Day presentation.

Season 15 is slated to debut on FXX in 2021, with episodes airing the subsequent day on FX on Hulu. “Always Sunny” was certainly one of FX’s first originals, airing alongside early hits like “The Protect,” “Rescue Me” and “Nip/Tuck.” It is usually FX’s longest-running present, interval. Its core forged — Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito — has remained intact just about all through its run. It started airing on FX however moved to FXX in its ninth season.

Its primary characters all work at a fictional Philadelphia bar known as Paddy’s Pub, the place they interact in varied schemes and illicit dealings for private acquire or just to undermine one another.

McElhenney created the sequence and serves as govt producer together with Howerton and Day. Michael Rotenberg and Nick Frenkel additionally govt produce. FX Productions produces.

The present has remained a major rankings draw even this late in its run. The thirteenth season averaged simply over 3 million viewers per episode in multiplatform viewing. That’s up from 2.2 million multiplatform viewers in Season 10.