It is becoming more and more common for multiple studios to develop a single Triple A, according to the head of Xbox Studios

Matt Booty remembers developments like Microsoft Flight Simulator or Perfect Dark, both made with more than one studio.

We are no longer surprised when we read that Xbox decides to join forces with other studios to develop a video game. One of the most recent titles to carry out this experiment has been Perfect Dark, whose authors collaborate with Crystal Dynamics on a strategy that, in the words of the head of Xbox Game Studios, “had to be done”. Because, as this manager has been explaining in the PAX West 2022 (via VGC), this is becoming more and more common.

The idea of ​​a single team under a single roof doesn’t happen as often anymoreMatt Booty“How we make video games is evolving,” explains Booty. “The idea of ​​a single team under a single roof it doesn’t happen that often anymore. I’ll use an example, our Perfect Dark team in Santa Monica, The Initiative.” “We did this great partnership with Crystal Dynamics, and I read online, ‘Oh, this must mean there’s a problem or something,’ but it’s the oppositeTRUE?”.

“You have this veteran team at Crystal Dynamics, a large AAA team with over 100 people that’s available. Of course we want to work with them, particularly if they’ve made a game like this before,” continues the head of Xbox Game Studios. “And that’s how we’ve worked on many occasions. If you think about Age of Empires 4, which was released last fall, that was done in collaboration with Relic Studios in Vancouver, a great partnership. And even something like Flight Simulator, we’ve worked with a studio in France called Asobo”.

“And that kind of co-development, when you’re working with people from Certain Affinity, Iron Galaxy, Blackbird [Interactive]all those studies are key in the products we make,” says Booty. “That, however, add some complexitybecause if one of those studios has problems, it affects the calendar”. In this way, the head of Xbox Game Studios considers that we have experienced a change in game development: “So the days are over when you could say ‘Everyone gather the team in the cafeteria, I want to tell everyone to work harder this Wednesday.’ that’s over nowit’s gotten more complicated than that.”

Of course, this strategy has worked very well on Xbox, which is evident both with games already released on the market and with a Perfect Dark whose development is going well. In addition, we have just learned of a new collaboration between studios, since Undead Labs y The Coalition will join forces to bring State of Decay 3 to Unreal Engine 5.

