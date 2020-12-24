‘It is Difficult’ Home: Streep’s Bungalow is Thousand Oaks Home

Nancy Meyers offers good film actual property – maybe higher than another producer within the business. Every dwelling featured in her movies is dreamier than the final, from the Banks home in “Father of the Bride,” to Iris’ (Kate Winslet) cottage in “The Vacation” to Jane Adler’s (Meryl Streep) Spanish bungalow in “It’s Difficult.” The latter, an enthralling one-story red-roofed property, is simply one of the vital beloved houses in film historical past. Stated to be at 1220 La Cima Street in Santa Barbara within the 2009 comedy, the gated residence can really be discovered located on the finish of an extended curving driveway at 714 W. Potrero Rd. in Thousand Oaks’ Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Solely the outside of the sprawling property, which sits on an unbelievable 57 acres and serves as an equestrian ranch in actual life, was featured in “It’s Difficult.” Sadly, the within of Jane’s pad (so heat, idyllic and welcoming, it had the ability to win over even the staunchest of minimalists!) was nothing greater than a set constructed on a soundstage at Broadway Phases in Brooklyn. So when the dwelling hit the market in 2012 (for a cool $12 million), “It’s Difficult” followers had been thrilled to lastly have the ability to catch a glimpse of the particular inside through MLS photos.

Although barer than its onscreen counterpart with a a lot much less envy-inducing kitchen, the within of the residence is nonetheless fairly spectacular. With beamed ceilings, Spanish tiled flooring and an expanse of home windows, the dwelling manages to be charming and comfortable, even with no set designer’s contact.

In line with a 1975 newspaper itemizing, the ranch was designed by legendary architect to the celebs Paul Revere Williams. Constructed within the late Twenties, the abode is comprised of 5 bedrooms and 6 baths in 6,100 sq. ft. Outdoors on the huge acreage, there’s a indifferent visitor home, a pool, a pool home and a 6-stall barn.

Per the 2012 actual property itemizing, the property was previously “celeb owned” and rumors have lengthy circled the web that everybody from W.C. Fields to Roy Rogers to Richard Widmark to Donna Summer time have known as the place dwelling. Whether or not these rumors are based mostly in reality is anyone’s guess, however even with no celeb pedigree, the property, which lastly offered in 2015 for $10.5 million, is certainly one of a form!

For extra Grime on Jane’s home from “It’s Difficult,” click on over to the gallery.