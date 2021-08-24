“It is embarrassing that they give a standing ovation to a female hitter”: the strong reactions against Renato Ibarra

“It is embarrassing that they cheer on a hitter of pregnant women”: the reactions after the return of Renato Ibarra (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The America defeated the Xolos from Tijuana on date 6 of the tournament Scream Mexico 2021, they established themselves as leaders of the championship and increased their matches to eight without knowing defeat; However, one of the moments that marked the afternoon in the Aztec stadium It was not only the triumph, but the return to the fields of Renato Ibarra.

The 30-year-old Ecuadorian entered the exchange at minute 74 and after 20 months he played a game as a player of the America club, which was given in the midst of a shocking ovation from the Azulcremas fans, who had already requested their entry minutes before.

And if that was not enough, Ibarra he stole the afternoon thanks to the second entry of the Eagles, because he fell at the footballer’s feet and celebrated his return to the capital team in style, who just last Wednesday registered him before the MX League.

Renato Ibarra has a contract with Club América until 2023 (Photo: Instagram @ renatoibarra)

This attitude was harshly reproached by numerous fans and analysts of Mexican soccer, who criticized the actions of the club and the assistants in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, since in different takes several followers were observed applauding the entrance of Renato.

“What a disappointment in the American fans! I believed they were better educated. It was hard for me to understand when they cheered for a journalist hitter, but it is very different to applaud a female hitter. The same is what they see at home … “he said. David Faitelson, one of the main commentators who has been totally against the second chance to the soccer player of the America.”

“Embarrassing that the Azteca cheers for a hitter of pregnant women … Each one with their conscience …”

Faitelson on Renato Ibarra: “It is embarrassing that the Azteca cheers on a hitter of pregnant women … Everyone with their conscience …” (Photo: ESPN / Atlas Capture)

And if that was not enough, Faitelson He did not stop attacking the attitude of the azulcremas fans and released more publications through his Twitter account.

“From alleged femicide to alleged idol of America … This is how the self-styled” biggest “club in Mexico spends it. “Hate me more” or “embarrass me more”? ESPN; however, he was not the only one who criticized this action.

The most popular tweet became for David Faitelson It was the first one published when the Ecuadorian entered the field, as he was incredulous about what had just happened in the stands of the Americanist stadium.

“Some fans at Azteca applaud Renato Ibarra, unequivocal symptom of the society in which we live. A macho country where whoever hits a woman deserves an ovation. Do me a favor, “he said.

Roberto Gómez Junco also spoke about the entry of Ibarra to the Azteca Stadium and the reaction of the azulcremas fans (Photos: Instagram @somosfutboleando / @robertogomezjunco)

Javier Alarcón was another of the sports journalists who attacked the way the Estadio Azteca expressed itself about Ibarra. “Sadly, such a serious thing became a T-shirt issue. Renato is cheered at the Azteca. A monumental shame. It is a symptom of fanatical social decomposition. The silence would have been a little more dignified, “he said.

Another character who spoke about it was Roberto Gomez Junco, who according to his personality, was more indirect about his criticism and left his opinion on the table ironically.

“Now it turns out that the polite public of the Aztec stadium what he asks is the income of Renato Ibarra”, He wrote through his account Twitter, to later conclude with another comment: ”Confirms Renato, extraordinary footballer, that your problem is not on the court”, He sentenced after his goal in the 94th minute.

KEEP READING:

The brutal kick that Federico Viñas received in América vs Xolos

Renato Ibarra debuted with a goal in América vs Xolos surrounded in a controversial return (VIDEO)

Why the “Outside Bathrooms” became a trend in networks prior to the America vs Xolos match