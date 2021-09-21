“It is exaggerated”: Sampaoli responded about the comparisons with Bielsa that were made to him in France

Sampaoli started the season with four wins and two draws (Photo: REUTERS)

The Paris Saint Germain what has to Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as main figures he has only one pursuer in the League 1: Marsella Olympic. The set led by Jorge Sampaoli is five points below the team of the capital of France and with a pending game to play. The rivalry between the two clubs grew exponentially in recent years and the Argentine coach arrived to keep him in the foreground of the continent.

In six games played this season, Marseille won four of them and tied the remaining two. Fans are beginning to compare this squad to the one that came close to winning the league in 2015 with Marcelo bielsa in the bench of substitutes and the journalists made it known to him in a press conference. “For me, this is an exaggerated comparison. We are just starting the season, we don’t know what will happen in the next few weeks, with a very busy schedule. There will inevitably be obstacles for us, ”Jorge explained.

And he added about that combination that commanded the Loco: “Marcelo Bielsa’s Olympique had a very good first part of the season. Of course, we hope to do the same and not give up in the second part. It will depend on the evolution of the team, if there is no evolution it will be much more difficult. It will also be necessary to see how this team is going to manage crises, because there will be them, and then we will see what they have in mind ”.

Sampaoli brought out Steve Mandanda, the player with the most appearances with the Marseille jersey in the club’s history (Photo: REUTERS)

In addition, he took the opportunity to take stock after the positive start in national and international competitions. “The reality is that today the team controls the game better, attacks better and, therefore, defends better, logically. There is a higher defensive standard that this new young team is beginning to achieve. There is still much to develop, to correct. In general, when you attack more, you are more open to granting opportunities. Against Rennes, the team defended worse than in Monaco or Moscow. There will be ups and downs, we may not win every game, “he analyzed.

On the other hand, Sampaoli was also in the sights of the fans for an unexpected modification: he took out Steve Mandanda, historic goalkeeper with 596 appearances at the club, and put the Spanish in his place Pau Lopez. “As a coach, you have to analyze your needs and make decisions. The decision to replace him is certainly unusual but I have no doubt that Steve will fight for a starting job this season. He has experience, a very important role in the club. I often say: ‘Time clears things up’ “, the coach justified himself.

This Wednesday, Olympique de Marseille will face the seventh date of Ligue 1 against Angers as a visitor with the aim of not losing track of Paris Saint Germain. On the weekend he will receive Lens in the continuity of the local contest and then collide with the Galatasaray for the second day corresponding to Group E of the Europa League.

