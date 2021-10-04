It is legit: PlayStation buys Bluepoint Video games, and its subsequent recreation may not be a remake however one thing unique

No person doubted that as of late’s information would come someday. A lot much less nonetheless, after it leaked up to now. On the other hand, as of as of late it’s totally legit. Certainly, PlayStation has closed the purchase of Bluepoint Video games, the studio in the back of the incredible remakes of Demon’s Souls (PS5) and Shadow of the Colossus (PS4).

The pinnacle of PlayStation Studios has long gone to the legit PS weblog to Give him a welcome to the find out about. As well as, it has additionally reacted to the scoop thru its president. Alternatively, and as you’ll be able to see on this article, IGN has interviewed them each, and it’s been showed that the following name from the developer It’s going to no longer be a remake, however one thing completely new. And no longer handiest that, however extra acquisitions are anticipated.

That is what Hermen Hulst has commented in his welcome commentary from the Weblog:

“Lately, I’m extraordinarily happy to announce that PlayStation Studios has determined to include the enduring Bluepoint Video games studio into its ranks. Through the years, the Bluepoint crew has made a reputation for itself within the trade due to the improvement of one of the vital maximum a success remakes and remasters ever noticed, akin to the acclaimed remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5, the remake of Shadow of the Colossus for PS4 and the remastered compilation Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Assortment. The paintings performed by means of Bluepoint in every of those initiatives it’s been a brand new degree on the subject of graphics and playable revel in it method. There’s no doubt that his intensive revel in creating worlds and characters might be crucial to the way forward for PlayStation Studios. We provide the welcome to the PlayStation Studios circle of relatives, Bluepoint!”.

After which you’ll be able to learn the phrases of Marco Thrush, president from Bluepoint, in a commentary issued this afternoon: