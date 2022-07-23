It is massive, it looks scandalous and it will arrive in Europe this year

The MMO genre is surviving as it can over the years. We are not going to fall into the hackneyed phrase of “barely surviving”but it is true that beyond Lost Ark, World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, the situation is somewhat complicated. Many releases where few manage to succeed like what happened with the most recent New World.

Even so, it is a genre that, if done well, stands out in sales and criticism, and, above all, with a stable and long-lasting community of players. Another that comes to compete in the international market is Throne & Libertya bet by the Koreans at NCSoft, developers of the Lineage saga and those who brought Guild Wars 2 to Asia, which is sweeping on youtube.

The one known until not long ago as Project TL, released its first trailer in March of this year and has achieved nearly 9 million views at that time, a spectacular figure if we take into account this somewhat more hidden project for the general public. We are talking about an MMO that appeared out of nowhere with a spectacular appearance —although its studio has not confirmed what graphics engine it is based on— and with care for the enviable detail.

Also, and as we see in this preview, the Raids are foreseen massiveof 50 to 100 players on huge battlefields to defeat everything that moves in front of you. Even so, we are facing a somewhat disappeared project, even for those closest to the genre. As they advance in MeinMMO, the game would take nothing less than 12 years of development since it started as a mobile version of Lineage and changed third to an MMORPG more similar to Black Desert.





A very long period of development of a project about which we know rather little. Be that as it may, the idea of ​​the Korean studio is to launch the game end of this 2022 for consoles and PC, although seeing the current state of the game -although it looks great-, it is very likely that we will see it first on this platform with a version of early access.