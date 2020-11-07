Entertainment

It is necessary for all 4 wheeler vehicles from New Year 2021 to follow this rule, keep in mind, do not miss out

November 7, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Fastag will be mandatory for all four wheelers in the country from January 1, 2021. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued its notification on Saturday. Fastag has been made mandatory for ‘M’ and ‘N’ class motor vehicles (four wheelers) sold before December 1, 2017. Also Read – Youths creating ruckus in Delhi hit police constable with BMW car, both legs broken

Apart from this, it has been made mandatory for national permit vehicles to fasten fastag from October 1, 2019. Also Read – Maruti is giving bumper ‘discounts’ on various models of government employees; How to avail

For this, the Central Motor Vehicles Act-1989 has been amended. Fastag was first made mandatory for all new four-wheelers to be registered after December 1, 2017. Also Read – Shocking Video: The car surfaced, yet the scooter rider got up quickly and the carman …

Along with this, by amending the Form-51 (Insurance Certificate), it has been made mandatory to have a valid fastag while taking new third party insurance. This new amendment to the insurance certificate will be effective from April 1, 2021.

Fastag arrangements have been brought to collect toll tax electronically at toll booths across the country.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.