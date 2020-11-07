It is necessary for all 4 wheeler vehicles from New Year 2021 to follow this rule, keep in mind, do not miss out

new Delhi: Fastag will be mandatory for all four wheelers in the country from January 1, 2021. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued its notification on Saturday. Fastag has been made mandatory for ‘M’ and ‘N’ class motor vehicles (four wheelers) sold before December 1, 2017. Also Read – Youths creating ruckus in Delhi hit police constable with BMW car, both legs broken

Apart from this, it has been made mandatory for national permit vehicles to fasten fastag from October 1, 2019.

For this, the Central Motor Vehicles Act-1989 has been amended. Fastag was first made mandatory for all new four-wheelers to be registered after December 1, 2017.

Along with this, by amending the Form-51 (Insurance Certificate), it has been made mandatory to have a valid fastag while taking new third party insurance. This new amendment to the insurance certificate will be effective from April 1, 2021.

Fastag arrangements have been brought to collect toll tax electronically at toll booths across the country.