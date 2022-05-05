It is not a Nioh or Sekiro board game, but it reminds us of both titles, it is Spanish and it sweeps Kickstarter

Harakiri: Blades of Honor accumulates more than 650,000 euros raised and has artists with video game credits.

Given the passion for video games that we process in 3DJuegos, we take a sidelong look from time to time at what’s going on in the board game sector. On this occasion we have been struck by the enormous success that a Spanish project is having on Kickstarter, baptized as Harakiri: Blades of Honor, which proposes traveling to a fantasy feudal Japan that well reminds us of Nioh and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Harakiri: Blades of Honor has raised 654.100 euros of 4,009 sponsors in the well-known crowdfunding portal thanks to a cooperative dungeon proposal for up to 4 players where the exploration of a huge and detailed map, together with epic and strategic combat against all kinds of enemies controlled by AI, promise to take the classic gameplay of the genre to a higher level. Everything, we repeat, with a careful setting in feudal Japan.

Artists with a past at Ubisoft and PlayStation have been involved in the projectThe success of this experience is such that its publishers, Synergic Games, four months after seeing the title become the dungeon crawler board game with the highest volume of funding in the history of Spain on Kickstarter, have decided to return to the platform to offer users a new opportunity to book the adventure. “This will be the last opportunity to acquire a unique board game that cannot be found anywhere else”, they warn in a statement. Specifically, it can be purchased until the end of the year, but these first months will have exclusive rewards.

As we said at the beginning, Harakiri: Blades of Honor brings back memories of the great afternoons of fun thrown at Nioh and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but it also features triple-A gaming industry veterans, hit comics and TV series. TV from companies like Netflix, Disney, Marvel, HBO, Ubisoft o PlayStation. If all goes well, the board game will reach buyers in May 2023.

