It is now possible to install a full Linux on Apple M1s thanks to Asahi Linux: this is what you need

Since the arrival of the Apple M1, one of the most attractive questions for users has been about the possibility of installing Linux on computers with this chip. A few days ago we knew that the possibility was even closer with Asahi Linux. Now, the team in charge of it has progressed to a fully functional operating system for the M1.

Although there is still a lot of work ahead, Asahi Linux receives its first alpha version for the new Apple processors. The team has released an entry on its official blog with this announcement, assuring that this is ‘only the beginning’.

The interest in installing an operating system other than macOS on a chip like the M1 is considered a challenge, since Apple ditched x86 architecture to focus on ARM, and launching an operating system that runs natively and without third-party software is no small feat. Asahi Linux people comment that everyone can install this version, although it must be taken into account that, being in an early state, surely we will find some other bug. For this they encourage us to contact them and report them.

An alpha version compatible with M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max





A highlight of this build is that, a reinstall will not be necessary if there are changes to Asahi Linux, since it will only suffice to update the package. In addition, to install this software you will need to have a version of macOS 12.3 or later, and a computer with an M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max. Asahi Linux is not yet compatible with the latest Mac Studio introduced just a few days ago at the Apple event.

For a clean install, it will also be necessary to have at least 53 GB of free storage in our team. Only 15GB will be used for Asahi Linux, but macOS needs additional storage to keep updating. However, if we activate the expert mode, we can modify the storage space that we dedicate to the installation.

In case we meet the requirements, we will only have to copy this line of code in macOS Terminal: ‘curl https://alx.sh | sh‘. Once this is done, all you have to do is follow the steps of the installer, which will download between 700 MB and 4 GB of data.

The installer will offer us three options for its installation: Asahi Linux Desktop, Asahi Linux Minimal, y UEFI enviroment only. The first of them comes with a complete integration of the Plasma desktop, along with the basic packages to start in this environment, while the Minimal version contains only the packages necessary to start the system. The last option is simply a UEFI boot environment for any type of installation via USB.

Although the system is much more advanced than a few months ago when we learned about the project, there are still features that do not worksuch as DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, HDMI, Bluetooth, GPU acceleration, and more. That is why its installation will be recommended for those who want to tinker with the system and contribute to their team. The good news is that we can install this alpha without having to remove macOS from our computer.