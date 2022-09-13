It is now possible to view and edit Excel documents between multiple users from Microsoft Teams and sign digitally: this is how it works

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most popular tools when it comes to organizing at work, holding meetings, and working on collaborative documents, among other things. After the confinement in 2020, the app grew with numerous improvements, making remote work a little easier.

Now comes to Teams a highly demanded feature by its users: the ability to edit Excel documents together from the same Microsoft Teams app. In this way, during video calls we can also use Microsoft Excel collaboratively.

Working collaboratively in Excel from Teams is now possible

The feature comes to the public preview of Microsoft Teams, offering multiple ways to navigate and edit documents while users are connected in a meeting. Additionally, participants can also browse documents and sheets individually and join others at any time.

To start presenting with Excel Live during a call in Microsoft Teams, all you have to do is click on the option to ‘Share’ and select ‘Excel Live’. Once this is done, the app will suggest the documents that we have saved on OneDrive, or on our own computer.





The option for its part has some limitations for mobile and tablet users. While on a Windows or Mac desktop it is possible to present and share, edit Excel content and see what is being presented, mobile and tablet users will only be able to view the presentation. Of course, the full functionality is available for both the desktop application and the web version.

Another limitation for Excel Live is the maximum number of people in a meeting, which is limited to 25 per organization make a call to present with Excel Live. Also, calls can be audio only while Excel is open.

To access this option now, users they must be subscribed to the public previews channel from Microsoft Teams. If not, they will have to wait for the option to reach the public version of the platform.

Microsoft enables an option to sign documents from Teams

Another novelty that comes to Microsoft Teams, and that will be tremendously useful to those who telecommute is the ability to sign documents directly from the application. And it is that the company has announced a method that allows you to send requests for digital signatures.

If the document needs to be signed by all meeting participants, with a couple of clicks you can share the document to sign it digitally. Whether they are purchase agreements, receipts, NDAs, and others, they can be signed by the participants from Microsoft Teams itself.





This implemented solution is currently available for the Teams desktop client, although the company ensures that mobile and web users will also be able to do so soon. The function is only accessible by members of the same organizationalthough Microsoft is already working so that guests and anonymous users can also use it.

Best of all, the code for this function is modifiable and has been uploaded to GitHub by Microsoft. Thus, users can adapt the code to change the type of signature, whether manual signature, electronic signature or by means of a certificate. It is also possible to modify the code to adapt it to other scenarios, such as the possibility of accepting changes in the document before signing, etc.

More information | microsoft