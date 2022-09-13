It is possible to buy an NFT to attend the Ballon d’Or gala, and even the winners will have one

The French magazine L’Équipe has launched the first collection that offers buyers different advantages.

The buying and selling of NFTs is something that is splashing more and more into the video game industry and everything that surrounds it, so it is not surprising that we see these digital tokens that generate so much division It is multiple areas of society. Several video game companies assure that they will bet on them, but did you know that they are even affecting the world of football?

If you are a fan of this sport you will know the Golden Ball, considered the greatest individual recognition that is given each year to the soccer players who are awarded as the best players in the world. Well, as the French portal JeuxVideo has collected and announced The Teamthe prize will have various NFTs with incentives.

Different NFTs for sale will give different advantagesSpecifically, the announcement of the French magazine leaves us with the first NFT collection related to the trophy. In fact, buying certain NFTs will give access to the gala on October 17. On September 12, three NFTs will be sold for this, on the 15th another three 3D tokens that grant VIP tickets, on the 23rd and 24th another 2,022 tokens (called Pyrite Fragments) that offer different extra advantages and on November 8th three more NFTs for the next year’s gala.

The fragments will be sold at an approximate price of 199 euros, while the rest will move around 249 euros each. Part of the profits will go to the L’Équipe Foundation, which promotes accessibility in sports activities, but the magazine has announced that even awarded players will receive an NFT hosted on the Tezos blockchain.

This is undoubtedly one more example of how companies are trying to integrate web3 in various fields, although in the case of video games the latest news is not exactly very positive. We have seen studies and projects that have gone bankrupt after betting on NFTs and being harmed by the collapse in the value of cryptocurrencies, and recently there has been controversy over the statements of an expert in the field who has proposed using people poor to act as NPCs in games that have this type of technology.

