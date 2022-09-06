It is the best opportunity to buy an Xbox Series S: close to its minimum price with this great offer

If you haven’t bought it yet, at Amazon France you have a golden opportunity to get hold of it.

If the price of 299.99 euros was already groundbreaking, imagine this great Xbox Series S offer that automatically becomes another great opportunity to receive your totally new next-generation console, but at a lower price. A discount of almost 60 euros makes it one of the best times for you to get a Series S.

Xbox Series S for sale on Amazon France for 240.58 euros

Xbox Series S wants to cheer us up on Sunday with this offer from Amazon France. Even if it is from the neighboring country, you can order it without problems since the guarantee works the same as in Spain and the shipping cost is 7.48 euros. In this way, if you decide to buy it, you would pay a total of 248,06 euros. In addition, the return process is the same: you have 30 days after receiving the product to return it and receive a refund.

Microsoft’s commitment is clear: enhance the catalog Xbox Game Pass as much as possible with both own and third-party titles. An Xbox Series S without Game Pass would lose appeal, but it’s still a great opportunity. Currently the month for a platform is 9.99 euros, but if you want everything included you can contract a month or the ones you want from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to 12,99 euros through the official Xbox store.

As if that were not enough, the service also brings Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud), which allows you to enjoy an extensive catalog of games through streaming on any android device. Microsoft added fuel to the fire a few days ago and confirmed that Activision Blizzard games would come to Game Pass when the purchase was made.

