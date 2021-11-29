It is the best seller, with an open front and is on sale for just over 100 euros for Cyber ​​Monday

When it comes to assembling a gaming PC by parts, we must not forget a fundamental aspect that will have a direct impact on our day to day: temperatures. When we play, PCs, laptops and consoles get hot. And when we talk about desktop computers, this goes through the choice of the box we make.

In the market we find many alternatives, the ones with the open front being the most interesting if we are looking for the best possible air flow. This one from Corsair is one of the most prominent in this area, it is Amazon’s best-seller and is now at an all-time low for Cyber ​​Monday: you can get it for 109.99 euros.





It is the Corsair 5000D, one of the most popular PC cases among those who prioritize heat dissipation over other aspects, such as size or design. Available in two colors, black and white, it is an excellent purchase option for computers with hot hardware.

Corsair 5000D Airflow ATX Mid-Tower PC Chassis with Tempered Glass (Front Panel with High Airflow, RapidRoute Cable Management System, Two 120mm Fans) Color Black

Supports all major motherboard form factors (ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX), has plenty of room to install all kinds of components (from large graphics cards to tall heatsinks) and it has holes to add several fans and liquid cooling radiators.

In addition, it allows good cable management. And highlights, as we say, by having an open mesh front that maximizes air intake and that it cools the components much better when the equipment is at maximum load.

