It is very difficult to buy a PS5, but PlayStation hopes to send many more consoles to stores this year

According to Sony’s estimate, this fiscal year 18.5 million PS5s will be distributed worldwide.

The latest fiscal data from PlayStation regarding PS5 sales has not been entirely positive. Although the console has sold 19.3 million units since its launch in 2020, a significant drop was reported in the last quarter compared to the same previous period, a bump that is explained by the significant stock problems in stores that, it seems, they will not be as pronounced during the next few months.

In a talk with investors after the presentation of its results, shared by Twinfinite, the financial director of Sony, Hiroki Totoki, placed in 18 million devices the distribution of the console for the fiscal year started in April. If the sale is reached, by the end of March 2023 the manufacturer will have distributed 37.3 million units, practically double compared to the data reported a few hours ago.

This is a much lower forecast than the one communicated in August 2021, when Hiroki Totoki himself estimated a total amount of 22.6 million. However, explains Twinfinite, the manufacturer has decided to lower its estimate due to the component production crisis in China, now increased by the confinements ordered in several cities by Beijing’s covid-zero policy.

Increased investment in PlayStation software

The executive feels comfortable with this forecast, and does not give up doing better if the circumstances are right. Hiroki Totoki has also talked about increased investment in content development of existing studieswith the aim of growing the business of this business area by strengthening the production of its own software and deploying it on multiple platforms.

It should not be forgotten that Sony is still in the market looking for new acquisitions after the announced purchase of Bungie, still under supervision. In this sense, a few weeks ago we learned of the signing of a strategist focused on these operations. For the next few months, PlayStation is playing part of its future with the launch of a three-level reformulated PS Plus in which Totoki is hopeful.

