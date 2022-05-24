It looks like Elon Musk recommending cryptocurrencies, but it’s actually a ‘deepfake’ made to scam people

A group of cryptocurrency scammers they are using fake videos of Elon Musk (major fan of the industry) and other cryptocurrency advocates to promote a scam of the BitVex trading platform, which Bleeping Computer has reported, then steals the coins.

This fake BitVex cryptocurrency trading platform claims to be owned by Elon Musk, and says that the now interested in spending a million dollar amount on Twitter created the site to allow everyone earn up to 30% return on their cryptocurrency deposits.

Elon Musk’s voice saying what hackers want





This scam campaign started earlier this month. Hackers broke into various YouTube accounts, including fake videos of Elon Musk and other well-known cryptocurrency advocates such as Cathie Wood, Brad Garlinghouse, Michael Saylor, and Charles Hoskinson.

The site claims that Elon Musk is the CEO of the trading platform and has endorsements from Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood and from Changpeng Zhao, director general de Binance.

These videos are legitimate interviews modified with deepfake technology to use the person’s voice, but stringing the words together to say what the hackers want to trick the user. In the following video you can see an example:

Elon promotes the Bitvex site and says that he invested $50 million in the platform. The deepfake is not very realistic, as others are. The movement of the mouth is not fully synchronized with the voice. It is certainly not as impressive as what Nvidia did that he deceived us for a long time. Many YouTube channels promoting this trading platform have been hacked to display YouTube videos or YouTube Shorts.