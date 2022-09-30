It looks like Marvel has turned the next Armor Wars series into a movie.

Marvel’s Armor Wars series for Disney+ is being turned into a feature film, THR reports.

Apparently, the creators of Armor Wars have been informed today of the change. The series was still in development, with no directors and a production start date of 2023. The change would have been made to tell the story “in the right way,” sources have told THR.

Little is known about the upcoming MCU series, in which Don Cheadle will reprise his role as Colonel James Rhodes, better known as War Machine. First announced in 2020, Armor Wars is based on a seven-issue Iron Man story arc written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton.

The original story centered around the idea of ​​various suits of armor falling into the wrong hands. The series was ready for addressing the aftermath of Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

Armor Wars didn’t show up at Comic-Con, so writer Yassir Lester assured fans that it hadn’t been cancelled. Lester will continue to be the main writer in the transition from the series to a film.

The Armor Wars movie doesn’t have a release date yet. Presumably it will be set during the recently announced Phase 6, but Marvel has yet to list a time frame for the film.