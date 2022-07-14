It looks real, but it’s not: this cake with Xbox games is one of the sweetest things you’ll see today

Is it real or is it a cake? Sugar High Score’s latest creation surprises even Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg.

Our passion for video games is evident, and many of us also have a collecting desire to buy our most valued adventures in physical format to have them stored in our windows and shelves and thus contemplate them daily. But if we didn’t count on something, it’s that we also wanted to devour them, but it will be difficult to resist taking a bite after this incredible video.

Through Twitter Aaron Greenberg, director of marketing for Xbox, shared a clip of Sugar High Score where he presented the final result of a wonderful cake with several video games for Xbox, green case included, stacked. With the naked eye, with the zoom that the video has, distinguishing them was difficult, so once again we were surprised to see how easily it was cut.

Without a doubt, a curiosity that has gone viral through several Xbox fan accounts, and which we echo because if this server likes something, it is to eat a good piece of cake. Those interested in replicating the result, and who are a handyman for these issues, may be interested in watching the video on YouTube of Sugar High Score where in just over five minutes it recounts all the steps to follow in its recipe.

It may not have as much sugar as this cake, but one place where we can see stacked hundreds of video games available to be enjoyed is Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s subscription service is going from strength to strength for those responsible, and a few days ago it presented its news for these first days of July, with an exciting future ahead of us, as we saw at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

More about: Food and video games and Xbox.