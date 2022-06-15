“It may be that he has the characteristics of Boca’s ‘5’”: a player with a past in the Argentine team applied for Xeneize

The Hertha Berlin midfielder was enthusiastic about the chance. Will Riquelme call him?

The Argentine pass market is open and slow. With few teams that were able to confirm new faces and Boca Juniors is no exception. In fact, Xeneize has not announced reinforcements so far, although the Football Council is working on it with various names.

Although this footballer is not on the list of possible contracts, Santiago Ascacibar applied to play for Boca Juniors. The current midfielder Hertha Berlin from Bundesliga from Germany still has two more years on his contract, but he left open the chance to emigrate.

“Now I am analyzing the future, I don’t know how it will continue, it depends on the proposals that come,” acknowledged the 25-year-old footballer, with a past in the Argentine team. “My brother, the oldest, drives me crazy to play for Boca, he is a fanatic. he tells me ‘Come, come win something at Boca’. It does the job fine for me, haha.” acknowledged in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Santiago Ascacibar, during a match for the Argentine team in a friendly played in Japan (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

“Because of him, I am already the 5 starter. For him I am Chicho Serna ”, The soccer player who emerged from Estudiantes de La Plata commented with laughter. “It could be that it has the characteristics of Boca’s ‘5’”, Ascacibar was presented, who was also excited to wear the xeneizes colors for everything he generates worldwide.

“What Boca is, not many teams in Germany will give you and probably none in Europe. My brother always tells me ‘no one sees the Bundesliga, come here’”recognized Santiago, who said that he still has two more years left on his contract, but anticipated that this would not be an impediment to looking for a way out due to his desire to emigrate.

“Depending on the proposals that come, it is what one ends up choosing. I don’t know if I want to go back or continue in Europe. I am waiting”, the Argentine continued. It is worth remembering that the European pass market starts on July 1. “I really want a change of scenery. I don’t know where, but to change for sure, for sure”finished the footballer who played in the minor divisions of the Argentine team (under-20), was an Olympian and played several games with the Major in 2018.

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund disputes the ball with Santiago Ascacibar of Herta Berlin (REUTERS / Annegret Hilse)

Santiago Ascacibar made his debut at Pincha Platense in 2016 and was later transferred to German football, where he stayed from 2017 to 2020 at Stutturgart. The last two seasons he played at Herta Berlin, which has just secured permanence in the Bundesliga, after beating Hamburg in promotion.

El Rusito finished on the podium in the recovery of the Bundesliga in the last season 2021/22. He finished second in tackles (93) and in tackles with ball recovery (54) and was only surpassed by the Brazilian from Bochum, Danilo Teodoro Soares.

