It may not be the game you expected, but the Justice League is back and this is its first trailer

It is a development sponsored by Outright Games, experts in releases for a younger audience.

The world of superheroes is here to stay in video games, with more projects than ever between the two big publishing companies. With this scenario, it was quite certain that we were soon going to receive a new adventure starring the Justice League, the world’s largest group of heroes in the DC universe, and so it has been, although this in particular is a project more aimed at a family audience.

Presented under the name of DC Justice League, the video game has barely revealed a teaser where the design of the characters can be seen, all of them with big heads. Behind the project is Outright Gamesa team specialized in the development of proposals to enjoy with the smallest of the house. This 2023 will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

At the moment that is all we know, but given the past of those responsible, players can expect a proposal rich in comic elements with, possibly, cooperative support that allows users to choose between Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman , Green Lantern and Cyborg as they complete challenges in iconic locations across the DC Universe, from Gotham to Themyscira and Oa.

We will also see the Justice League in Suicide Squad of villains.

The DC Justice League announcement was made at OG Unwrapped, an editorial event where it was also made official. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova. It is an action and adventure video game starring the crew of the USS Protostar, whose journey through the Delta and Gamma quadrant we can currently see on Nickelodeon. In addition, release dates were provided for various developments.

DC Justice League Game (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch) – 2023



Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) – Octubre



DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) – Otoño



PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) – 30 de septiembre



LOL Surprise! B.Bs Born To Travel (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) – 7 de octubre



DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) – 15 de julio

Regardless of this announcement, there are three big-budget video games in the works from DC. The first is Gotham Knights, which presented gameplay a few days ago and will arrive on PC and consoles in the fall; the second is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, signed by the creators of Batman: Arkham Knights; and the third is Wonder Woman, about whom little is known but which has the authors of Shadows of Mordor behind it. We can’t forget MultiVersus either, with various DC heroes.

