It Occurred: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Has Officially Been Delayed Again

Whether or not that finally ends up being the case or not, audiences will nonetheless have to attend longer to see Tenet. Whereas Warner Bros beforehand solely moved it again a number of weeks at a time, partially to accommodate Christopher Nolan’s want for Tenet to assist usher audiences again into theaters, now the studio is being extra cautious. It’s unclear when WB will announce Tenet’s new launch date, but when issues go in response to plan, the film will arrive earlier than 2020 is over. Then once more, in a yr crammed with a lot unpredictability, maybe there’s a situation the place WB decides to only play it as secure as doable and maintain Tenet for 2021.