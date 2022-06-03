It promised to be the best year in history and in the end almost everything has been delayed. And now what?

2022 has deflated. Is a reality. There are more and more games that are passed to next year and we pray for those that still remain. But is this a bad thing or can we take advantage of the situation?

The sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild. Starfield. Red Fall. STALKER 2. Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. The Day Before. Suicide Squad; Kill the Justice League. Replaced. Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp. There are many games that have been delayed and others, such as God of War Ragnarok or Hogwarts Legacy, that we tremble so that they do not.

And it’s a shame, yes, because this was supposed to be THE year. The equivalent of 2015 that gave us such great games as The Witcher III, Bloodborne or Batman Arkham Knight. Not only that, but it was the real starting signal for the current generation, where games that left the intergenerational stage were finally going to be seen to show completely next-gen experiences. But all this, unfortunately, has been diluted by the delays that have ended up creating a tremendous February-March and some huge holes in the calendar. as a communicator, I haven’t remembered anything like that in a long time. Yes, there are always more or less weak times, but, in general, a good handful of titles came out that, month after month, managed to breathe some life into the twelve months of the year. This phenomenon has not only been caused by delays, but by the crushing of an insane number of games in February and March, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, Sifu, Gran Turismo 7, Tunic or Ghostwire Tokyo.

We can lick our wounds and I think it is legitimate to open a line of reflection on why so many games are delayed, especially sequels that have the opportunity to work on existing material and, even so, take their four or five years as delivery original. But while we’re discussing all this, I think 2022 can also become an opportunity.

An opportunity to recover that catalog of games that are dragging the past years and with which we always say that we are going to play and never do. I know, the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), the feeling that you have to be one hundred percent up to date or you’re missing something, is something very strong, but the good thing is that with so many delays, large gaps are opened that we can fill with titles already bought and eternally delayed or succulent offers.

With so many delays, gaps are opened for other titles already purchased or eternally delayedIn my case, 2022 is serving me for it. I’ve gone through my libraries and refreshed my wish list of already released games to purchase interesting works that he had always had in his bedroom, but never found the time. I have focused on games that have original systems or even that flee from traditional action mechanics and I am discovering (late) some true gems that are giving me unique moments. Also to replay classics that I wanted, but with which I always found something higher priority. Occupational hazards.

so for me 2022 is being an opportunity. To get out of the comfort zone and the big names and rediscover myself with an industry that, although not as much as I would like, is more varied than it seems. Recently I think Kotaku lost perspective with a headline saying Xbox Game Pass had gone flat, identifying the service with great triple-A games launching on day 1, and complaining that there weren’t enough of them. The truth is that they left the Xbox CM on a plate to answer that the industry is more than Triple A. And it’s true. Even in the Game Pass catalog you can find games not only of the stature of Tunic or Trek To Yomi, but also something less well known, but very relevant like Norco, Citizen Sleeper or that phenomenon that has been Vampire Survivors. They even recently added gems that are worth claiming such as Her Story, the Danganronpa saga or This War of Mine.

It will not end up being that great vintage of the video gameWe can see 2022 as a tragedy. Definitely, it will not end up being that great vintage of the video game that will be remembered in future decades as it could have been if games like Starfield or the sequel to Breath of the Wild had come out. But that doesn’t mean we have to sit back and wait; quite the opposite: there is no better time to get out of your comfort zone, do your homework and rediscover the plurality of an industry that is much more than triple A or the most named games.