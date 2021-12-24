IT Raid in Kanpur: IT raided the home of a businessman who made ‘Samajwadi fragrance’, the gadget needed to be ordered for such a lot money discovered

IT Raid In Kanpur: Meeting elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh (UP Meeting Election 2022). In the meantime, raids are being performed through the Source of revenue Tax Division. On this episode, after the leaders of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration, now the Source of revenue Tax Division staff has raided the home of fragrance dealer Piyush Jain of Kannauj. All the way through the raid, a big sum of money and pretend invoices have been recovered from the home of Piyush Jain through the staff of Source of revenue Tax Division. The Source of revenue Tax Division has were given such a lot money that the counting of cash is happening overdue. Even the officers are shocked to peer such a lot money.Additionally Learn – Will the UP elections be postponed? Amidst the threats of Omicron, the Allahabad Top Court docket stated – if there’s existence, then there’s a international…

Crores of rupees recovered in raids

In keeping with assets, right through the raid, the Source of revenue Tax Division staff has recovered Rs 150 crore in money. All the way through the raid, the Source of revenue Tax Division has were given such a lot money {that a} gadget must be ordered for his or her counting. All the way through this era, greater than 200 faux invoices have additionally been recovered through the officers of the IT division. On the identical time, 4 vans were sealed within the manufacturing unit.

Samajwadi fragrance was once introduced

Piyush Jain was once instrumental in launching Samajwadi fragrance. He had introduced a fragrance from Samajwadi in Lucknow. The fragrance release was once finished at the hands of Akhilesh Yadav. All the way through this, Piyush Jain had stated that this fragrance has been constituted of 22 vegetation in view of the 2022 elections. Allow us to inform you that earlier than this, raids were performed at the homes of many leaders of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration. Allow us to tell that right through the raids, the dep. has come to learn about undisclosed source of revenue of Rs 86 crore. Raids were performed at 30 places in Mainpuri, Kolkata, Bangalore and NCR.