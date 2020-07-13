IT raid on party leaders in Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, meeting with more than 90 MLAs at CM Gehlot’s residence

new Delhi: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan is trying to save its government in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has more than 90 MLAs in Jaipur for the Congress Legislature Party meeting and the meeting has started. At the same time, the Income Tax Department has raided Congress leaders. The Income Tax Department has conducted raids in several places in Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra today. Also Read – Sachin Pilot will not join BJP, said – CM’s back garden is not the place to prove majority

Over 90 MLAs at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur, for Congress Legislative Party meeting. The meeting has started: Sources. pic.twitter.com/QrnxjQxUKb Also Read – Rajasthan BJP chief said- We are 75, but many MLAs want to join us – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020 Also Read – Rajasthan’s political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting over, all MLAs sent by bus to hotel

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with the tax evasion case against the Rajasthan-based jewelery company.

The Income Tax Department is raiding several places across the state including the office and residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore and Rajiv Arora, a member of the state Congress office.

#UPDATE Rajasthan: Income Tax Department organized raids at multiple locations across the state, including office and residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore and one Rajiv Arora, a member of State Congress Office. – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at several places in Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra. Searches are going on in Jaipur, Kota, Delhi and Mumbai. Sources in the IT department say that these searches are being done on the complaint of tax evasion. Awaiting more information.

In Rajasthan, the Income Tax Department has raided the Amrapali office of Rajiv Arora in Jaipur. Rajiv Arora is a member of the state Congress office. During the raid, the Income Tax Department teams along with the Central Reserve Police Force have reached the house of Rajiv Arora and his colleagues close to Ashok Gehlot.