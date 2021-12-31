IT Raid on Pushparaj Jain: Source of revenue Tax Division raided the home of SP’s MLC Pushparaj Jain, introduced Samajwadi fragrance

IT Raid on Pushparaj Jain: After raiding the home of Kannauj fragrance dealer Piyush Jain in Kanpur, now the Source of revenue Tax Division workforce has raided where of Pushparaj Jain. Pushpraj Jain is MLC of Samajwadi Birthday party and he created and introduced Samajwadi Fragrance. The Source of revenue Tax Division workforce raided Pushpraj Jain’s space at 7 am. Allow us to inform you that like Piyush Jain, Pushpraj Jain could also be a fragrance dealer dwelling in Kannauj.Additionally Learn – Meet the actual P. Jain of Kanpur, who made Samajwadi fragrance, know the large reality

Consistent with the guidelines, the workforce of Source of revenue Tax Division is looking a complete of fifty puts together with Pushpraj Jain's space, place of business. The workforce of Source of revenue Tax Division has raided the places now not best in Uttar Pradesh but in addition in lots of states. It's being instructed that raids were performed by means of the Source of revenue Tax Division on fees of tax evasion.

Allow us to tell that previous the Source of revenue Tax Division had raided the home of Piyush Jain in Kanpur. All the way through this raid, loads of crores of rupees have been confiscated by means of the Source of revenue Tax Division workforce. Allow us to tell that Samajwadi fragrance was once just lately introduced by means of the Samajwadi Birthday party. All the way through this each Piyush Jain and Pushpraj Jain have been provide there.