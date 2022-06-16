It scares me to be so excited about Starfield

Bethesda’s next big game has me excited, but I have to keep in mind that it’s a Bethesda product.

I really like Bethesda games. I am a in love with skyrimand I think the arrival of Starfield is going to mean for my life as a gamer one before and one after. I sincerely believe it. My enthusiasm for the game, even before seeing the gameplay presented during the recent Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, was already huge. Now you have purchased a colossal dimensions. But it is not bad to remember that expectations often play tricks, and with Bethesda involved, maybe with reason.

Bethesda has a long history of great productions to which they have a hard time starting. Nobody doubts, of course, the phenomenon that the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim meant for the industry. But I imagine that no one will forget that the first day the dragons flew backwards. Damn, it’s been more than 10 years since its release and the game, despite updates, different editions and mods, is still full of bugs, serious ones, of those who annoy you the game.

And it is that Bethesda, “bethesdea”. Although they are noted desire to evolve and face the future, with a new version of the internal graphics engine, for example. Some of the things that have become “house brand” seem to be despite the developer itself. I’m mainly referring to aesthetic and design decisions that Bethesda sticks to firmly. Some are good, of course, the ones that differentiate a Bethesda game from the rest. Others… There are the animations and faces of the NPCs in the game. The thing is, assuming that, I think Starfield is indeed a step forward in Bethesda’s way of making games. Even for appropriating things we recognize from other games. Seeing the first gameplay of Starfield we all immediately recognize here and there mechanics and details that sound familiar to us from Mass Effect, No Man’s Sky or even Destiny. I don’t think it’s a bad thing if replicating these elements serves to strengthen your proposal and they are revised to improve or adapt them to your proposal.

Starfield does represent a step forward in the way Bethesda makes gamesStill, knowing Bethesda, I have some concerns. If I already hated when in Skyrim they pin a companion on me who cries out to be killed and abandoned behind the first tree on the road, what will happen to the crew of my ship? doI’ll be looking forward to throwing them out the airlock entering the first alien solar system you visit? And when I explore a new planet, will my experience be reduced to a long walk through an arid and desolate place sprinkled with four or five resource sources and a couple of random encounters with some alien spider? Because I remind you that Bethesda, “bethesdea”. But with that said, I’m going to let the heart speak.

Starfield will allow me to create a custom character, both aesthetically and playably with a strong commitment to the most role-playing facet of the game. He will give me a ship, which I will be able to modify and improve. It launches me into space to visit thousands of planets, star in my own space battles and be fascinated by strange alien mysteries. will tempt me with different factions to join and that will determine my role in the universe. It’s going to let me create my own base. Improve my team. And enjoy those plots and little stories that only Bethesda knows how to build. That there will be messenger missions? Well of course! But I’m sure it will be a little trip that will excite me, as the errands of the Dark Brotherhood of Skyrim continue to excite me.

The Starfield Promise is so big and so seductive It doesn’t matter to me that some NPCs have a dead look like you only see at the counters of a fishmonger or that they walk like automatons. I just hope they’ll let me call my ship whatever I want and paint it yellow and black. Starfield, I just met you and I already love you.

