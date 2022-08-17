It seems absurd that Final Fantasy XIV is broadcasting a real farm, but it has an explanation

It is part of the promotion of the next update, which will allow you to manage a farm in Island Sanctuary.

Final Fantasy XIV receives next week one of the most anticipated updates of the year, which is called Buried Memory. With her, the team Square Enix not only does it introduce a series of quests and content, but players will be able to create and manage their own farm.

It is a content aimed at playing alone and relaxing within Island Sanctuary and, as part of the promotion of this addition, if we enter the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel we will see that they are broadcasting live pictures of a real farm. Yes, as we told you.

We can create and manage a farm in the gameAs unusual or absurd as it may seem, the truth is that this direct, called Mogchute Farm, will run from this Monday August 15 to 19, that is, Friday of this week, and has charity purposes. We will be able to see how the animals behave and how they are fed by those responsible for the Mudchute farm, located in London, United Kingdom, with the spectators being able to vote in polls and follow the daily routines of wildlife, which includes pigs, goats or chickens. You can support the organization from its official website.

To be able to access the possibility of managing our farm in Island Sanctuary and the rest of the additions that the Buried Memory update brings, we will have to wait very little, since it will be available from next August 23 on PC and consoles. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XIV continues to boost Square Enix, which has recorded an increase in profits in the last fiscal period.

More about: Final Fantasy XIV, Final Fantasy 14, Farm and Square Enix.