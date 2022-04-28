“It seems like a joke”: the fury of one of the Corinthians figures after the release of the Boca fan who was arrested for racist gestures

It happened during the match against Corinthians

“Looks like a joke. An act of racism worth 3 thousand reais. Even when?”.

Willian expressed his fury and indignation at what happened to a Boca Juniors fan who was arrested after racist gestures in the last match against Corinthians for the Copa Libertadores. The great figure of Timao first published the video where Leandro Germán Ponzo is seen imitating the gestures of a monkey. “Until when?” asked the former Chelsea and Arsenal footballer.

Later, He added a capture of a publication by another Xeneize fan, Nicolás Garaywho took a selfie with Ponzo after being released on bail. “Nothing happened here” says the controversial story next to an emoji of a monkey. Nicolasgaray06’s account on Instagram is private, although you can see in his bio that he is from Río Cuarto, Córdoba.

Willian’s posts on Instagram for the racist gestures of a Boca fan

Boca’s fan arrested last night in Brazil after making racist gestures in the match against Corinthians, for the Copa Libertadores de América, was released today after paying a fine of 3 thousand reaisequivalent to about 600 dollars.

Leandro German Ponzo He regained his freedom after the intervening judge gave him the possibility of leaving with economic compensation, although was charged with the crime of racial slurwhich provides for between 1 and 3 years in prison, diplomatic sources informed Télam.

The 42-year-old fan received a complaint from a supporter of the Brazilian team who felt aggrieved when he saw him gesturing imitating a monkey when he addressed his rivals.

He was disowned by the whole stadium

The process was closely followed by the Argentine consulate, which has a special protocol to assist Argentines with legal problems in massive events, especially soccer matches, the same diplomatic sources reported.

Ponzo will return to the country together with the Mendoza fans who traveled with him on the bus.

“Corinthians repudiates each and every one of the acts of racism and discrimination and thanks the Military Police for their efficient support. This fact only reinforces the importance of our fight for hate-free football.” officially announced the club.

For its part, the Argentine cast replied through the social network: “Club Atlético Boca Juniors expresses its absolute rejection of the racist and xenophobic gestures of a fan towards Corinthians supporters. At the next meeting of the Board of Directors, the measures to be implemented and the possible sanctions to be applied will be analyzed.

This fact of Boca was added to that of two weeks ago in the Monumental stadium when a River supporter threw a banana at those of Fortaleza from Brazil before the complicit gaze of the rest of those present in that area of ​​​​the stand.

