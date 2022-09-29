It seems that Mahershala Ali, protagonist of Blade, has expressed his frustration to Marvel about the film and its script.

Blade’s protagonist, Mahershala Ali, is supposedly “very frustrated” with the production of the next Marvel vampire film, since the script only includes two “lackluster” action sequences.

Jeff Sneider, a well-known industry insider, tweeted recently that he had been told that “the current BLADE script is approximately 90 pages long and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences. Mahershala says he is very frustrated with the process“.

I’m told that the current BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences. Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that’s just what sources are telling me. Don’t shoot the messenger — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 28, 2022

Although the length of scripts naturally varies from film to film, a usual general rule of thumb is to expect each page to translate into one minute of film. If Sneider’s information is correct, a 90-page script would make Blade too short for a Marvel movie. And if there are only two action sequences, that won’t extend the duration very much. Of course, length isn’t an indication of quality, but if Ali is as frustrated as Sneider’s sources claim, then things aren’t looking good for Blade right now.

In a second tweetSneider said that “He has also heard that Beau DeMayo has come in to work on the script.DeMayo is currently writing for X-Men ’97, and has writing credits on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Moon Knight, and The Witcher, among others. Blade’s current script has been written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who was previously a story editor and writer on the HBO series Watchmen.

Sneider also added that “Feige said it was too spread outKevin Feige is, of course, the head of Marvel Studios who oversees all MCU projects. There are currently 14 Marvel movies and 15 Disney+ TV series in various stages of development, and while Feige is not the direct producer of each of them, is still a lot of things to watch out for.

Sneider’s tweets come after Blade director Bassam Tariq left the project just over a month before the film began shooting. Marvel will now look for a replacement. Previously, John Wick director Chad Stahelski had told Feige that he would like to direct Blade.