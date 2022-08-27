It sort of feels that Ezra Miller has met with Warner Bros. executives with the aim of saving The Flash.

Ezra Miller has been on an apology excursion for the previous two weeks, it seems that his remaining prevent.a gathering with the ones accountable for the movie department of Warner Bros..

THR reviews that Miller and his agent, Scott Metzger, met with Warner Bros. movie department presidents Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the place they allegedly apologized for drawing damaging consideration to The Flash. Miller would even have reaffirmed his dedication to the movie, which has been rumored to be in jeopardy following the wave of controversy surrounding the actor.

Miller is alleged to were the one that sought after to wait the assembly after reviews surfaced that the film may well be canceled, no longer least as a result of The Flash is reportedly “one in all his favourite characters to play,” in keeping with one in all THR’s assets. Miller reportedly apologized and reaffirmed her dedication.

In keeping with THR, the temper round The Flash has stepped forward lately on Warner Bros. Discovery, buoyed by way of robust check effects and Miller’s contemporary trade after all.

On the other hand, even though Warner Bros. Discovery is going forward with The Flash, Miller’s troubles are some distance from over. The actor is going through criminal bother in more than one US states, together with a contemporary legal housebreaking price in Vermont. He has additionally been accused of harassing a young person. Miller has lately resurfaced after rapidly deleting his Instagram and usually disappearing from the web.

Following his reappearance, Miller apologized for his contemporary conduct, claiming that he suffers “advanced psychological well being issues.“

In the meantime, Warner Bros. Discovery is alleged to be gearing up for more than one eventualities, together with the cancellation of the movie immediately. The Flash is one of the struggles the studio is these days going through amid reactions to the cancellation of Batgirl and lots of different tasks.

As for Miller, he’s scheduled to look in a Vermont court docket on September 27 to stand his legal robbery price.