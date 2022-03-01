It sort of feels that Gabe Newell has been handing over (and giving for free) a number of Steam Decks to its first patrons: there are pictures and proof

It appears Valve boss Gabe Newell is hand-delivering a number of Steam Deck gadgets all over the Seattle, United States spacethe place the developer corporate is primarily based.

Reddit customers who pre-ordered the brand new computer have claimed that Gabe Newell confirmed up at his door with a signed Steam Deck, and he used to be even giving it away. Consumer bitfiddler0 posted a photograph of the Newell-signed field and the Steam Deck itself, including that it used to be loose and the higher-spec model.

Apparently {that a} digicam staff used to be additionally accompanying Newell, which means that that the deliveries might be a part of a promotional act for the Steam Deck liberate.

Gabe Newell is hand handing over some Steam Deck orders in Seattle with digicam staff (at the side of autographed Steam Deck case) https://t.co/vvh6J7Xbl9 percent.twitter.com/GzqMwL5oRQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 27, 2022

In every other publish, consumer SeattleRainPidgeons stated that he noticed Gave Newell ship a Steam Deck to his neighbor, and when he and his roommates yelled at Gabe, Gabe he returned the greeting and gave them each and every a console. They remark at the publish: “After turning in my neighbor’s Deck we yelled ‘Hello Gabe’ at which level he requested us what number of lived in the home, then went again to his van and passed each and every people a Deck.“.

IGN is recently not able to ensure that this data is right kind., however the pictures posted on Reddit appear to in truth display Gabe Newell turning in the consoles. What if he knocks to your door?