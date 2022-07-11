It sort of feels that Ubisoft withdraws get admission to to Murderer’s Creed: Liberation HD, even for individuals who have purchased it

Ubisoft will take away get admission to to Murderer’s Creed: Liberation HD on Steamit appears even for customers who’ve already bought the sport.

As reported through Nors3 on Twitter (under), the sport is not purchasable on Steam following directions from Ubisoft to take away it from sale. “On the writer’s request, Murderer’s Creed: Liberation HD is not on the market on Steam,” reads a understand on its web page.

Then again, past the withdrawal of the sale, “this identify is probably not out there from September 1, 2022“, provides a 2nd understand.

Ubisoft is creating a precedent on Steam as Murderer’s Creed Liberation HD is probably not out there following September 1st, 2022. Even though you already purchased it, a bar new low for shoppers. %.twitter.com/hRmmb2yM3w — Nors3.eth (@Nors3) July 10, 2022

Ubisoft introduced ultimate week that it was once going to close down on-line connectivity for 15 video games at the similar date, Liberation HD being one in every of them, however not anything steered that get admission to to the sport was once going to be got rid of utterly. “You’re going to now not be capable to hyperlink Ubisoft accounts within the sport or use the net options,” Ubisoft stated of the PC model. “As well as, the set up and get admission to to the DLC is probably not to be had.”

This model of Liberation (which is a prime definition port of the unique PlayStation Vita sport) may be out there totally free with Murderer’s Creed 3, nevertheless it prices 39.99 euros, and customers who’ve purchased and paid for the unique model must necessarily purchase it once more.

Withdraw get admission to to a sport that buyers have paid for with out a minimum of providing money back is somewhat extraordinary on Steameven though it kind of feels that Ubisoft will set that precedent with Liberation HD.

IGN has contacted Ubisoft and Steam’s guardian corporate Valve for remark.