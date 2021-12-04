It Takes Two authors face a claim: Take-Two doesn’t like the name of the game

Since Hazelight they have been forced to abandon the brand, but they hope to find a solution to the legal problem.

Take-Two returns to star in another legal dispute related to copyright infringement, and this time he has in his sights It Takes Two, one of this year’s cooperative surprises. As you can easily see, RockStar owners did not like Hazelight using a name so similar to your company, so they have not hesitated to file a claim with the developer studio.

Hazelight Studios has already ditched the It Takes Two brandThis was initially reported by Eurogamer, where they specify that said action has been carried out shortly after the launch of the title. Furthermore, this has led to Hazelight abandone la marca de It Takes Two at the end of March, as indicated in the US Patent and Trademark Office, although the developer don’t lose hope to solve the dilemma with Take-Two.

Despite these good prospects, Take-Two has behind its back a long history of copyright claims, as they have prompted other lawsuits against their own fans for creating remakes of GTA nonprofit. On the other hand, Eurogamer recalls that the company has also been involved in other legal problems with companies whose names were related to the words “rockstar”, “social club”, “mafia”, “civilization” and more.

It should be noted that, as explained Mike fodder On Twitter, this doesn’t mean that Hazelight is forced to come up with a new name for her adventure, as Take-Two just wants to make sure that can’t protect the brand. Since, if the RockStar owners wanted to change their slogan to “It’s Take-Two”, for example, it would be impossible for them as there is a trademark for It Takes Two.

As for It Takes Two, which uses this designation for its cooperative nature For two players, it has risen as one of the biggest titles this year. At the end of the day, it has triumphed together with Forza Horizon 5 in the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021, where we review the most relevant deliveries of recent months, and in its analysis we classify it as one of those games that you have to prove yes or yes.

