It Takes Two Creator Is Against NFTs In Games: “I’d Rather Get Shot In The Knee”

Although we do not know about Josef Fares’ next project, at least we know that it will not include any NFTs.

24 December 2021

The founder of Hazelight Studios and creator of It Takes Two, Josef Fares, shared his thoughts on adding the famous NFT in video games. Known for being a person who gets straight to the point, Fares mentioned that he would rather “get shot in the knee” than include Non Fungible Tokens in his future projects.

We will never do thatJosef FaresIt was during a recent interview that Fares discussed this issue. He mentioned that despite what other companies think, he thinks that video games are, firstly, a form of art, and a business later.

“Any decision that you make in a game, where you have to adjust its design to force the player to pay or do something to provoke this action, is very badly if you ask me, “Fares replied.” If you ask a CEO of a company, I’d say I’m stupid because companies should make money. “

Fares continued talking, now about his opinion of the games as a service. According to him, these titles are a recurring problem in the industry, since a custom of launching video games is being created incomplete. “We will never do that,” he mentioned. “We already have an issue where people don’t even finish single player experiences, so why focus on replayability?”

In this way of thinking, It Takes Two was released as a big surprise this year, and it was a bestseller. The title also had a huge presence in The Game Awards 2021, being awarded as the best game of the year.

