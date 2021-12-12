It Takes Two is the best game of the year at The Game Awards 2021: Josef Fares wins the GOTY

Hazelight’s cooperative adventure is the great winner of a night full of ads and many surprises.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 10 December 2021, 05:44 213 reviews

Josef Fares Y Hazelight Studios they have succeeded. A few minutes ago, It Takes Two as best video game of the year in the The Game Awards 2021, beating other releases such as Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil 8: Village.

Neil Druckman, director of The Last of Us: Part II, was in charge of giving the statuette to Josef Fares, handing over the baton to him after winning the GOTY at the TGA 2020. In addition, Hazelight Studios has also won in the categories of best multiplayer and best family game, getting along a total of three awards to Stockholm. Let us also remember that a week ago the GOTY of 3DJuegos took home.

Other video games with good memories of the night were Forza Horizon, with a total of three distinctions (best audio design, (best racing / sports game and the award for innovation in accessibility); Deathloop, with two awards (best game direction and best art direction); Final Fantasy XIV: Online with two others (best game in constant evolution and better community support); Y Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which prevailed in the two categories dedicated to indie releases.

Then we leave you with the complete list of winners. Likewise, we invite you to leave in the comments if you agree with the different winners.

Winners of The Game Awards 2021 Best game of the year [GOTY]

Best Game Direction Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Ever Evolving Game Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best indie Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Indie Debut Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Narrative Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Art Direction Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Soundtrack / Music NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)

Best Audio Design Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Premio Games for Impact Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Better community support Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Mobile Game League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

Best Virtual Reality Game Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Best Action Game Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action Adventure Game Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Best RPG Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting Game Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Best Family Game It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Racing / Sports Game Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Simulator / Strategy Game Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best multiplayer It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Most Anticipated Game Award Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Award for innovation in accessibility Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Content Creator of the Year

Best eSports Game League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best eSports athlete Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best eSports event 2021 League of Legends World Championship

** News in development.

