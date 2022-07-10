It Takes Two, the GOTY of 2021, continues to sweep sales after reaching a large millionaire figure

The Josef Fares-led game continues to outperform itself after hitting another sales milestone.

The game developed by Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two, has achieved a million dollar sales figure, after having reached 5 million units sold in February. Now the study has revealed on his Twitter account have reached a total of 7 million sales for the 2021 GOTYan unprecedented success that shows that cooperative games are a great proposition.

The title was launched last year and practically it’s all been great news for the game led by Josef Fares. got the award GOTY at the Game Awards, at the DICE awards they gave him the same awardand also in the 3DJuegos awards we grant the same win.

The official xbox account on twitter has replied to the tweet which we show you above as follows: “What a wonderful way to celebrate. Nothing bad happens, two friends just playing. The dream.” of course that this achievement in sales will help you a lot that the studio’s next game is better.

Not everything in relation to It Takes Two has to be related to video games. Recently, it was announced that this game will receive a TV adaptation and a movie with the producers behind Sonic. In addition, The Rock will be present in the film, which will be part of the Amazon Prime Video Catalog.

