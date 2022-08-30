It took more than eight months to figure out why WiFi was failing. It was the fault of a drawing app

When the Internet connection goes wrong at home, depending on our line and connected equipment, there are many factors that can cause our experience to be less than optimal. However, there are times when the solution to the problem is so unexpected that you end up not believing it. And that is what has happened to the user that we are going to talk about next.

After months of trying to fix his latency issues (with spikes of up to 2,000 ms), he realized that the problem was caused by MediBang Paint Pro, an image editing application that he ran every time he went to draw, and that it didn’t work at all. I would expect it to corrupt your internet connection. Although to reach that conclusion did a few rounds.

Playing online or making video calls was practically impossible

Andrew Gutekanst is a developer focused primarily on reverse engineering and low-level development. He has a blog in which he comments on his adventures, and in one of his entries he explained the unexpected solution he found to his problems with WiFi.

When he started having the problems, they only appeared on his desktop computer. And it is that curiously, her laptop and other devices did not give problems, so it was clear that something was happening on her desk. According to Gutekanst, she never used to have connection problems, although she had been using it for some time. latency on your connection spiked to 2,000ms or more from time to time, in periods that the user believed to be random.



Image: Andrew Gutekanst

These uploads used to last a few seconds, and although for daily browsing it is not usually a serious problem, it becomes impossible to play video games online or make video calls without the experience being annoying.

Along with this, the problem coincided with the fact that Gutekanst moved to South Carolina, so this amplified the factors that could cause connection problems. One of his first steps was to buy a WiFi adapter on Amazonsomething that did not help at all, although he commented that the company gave away a 64GB flash drive if you wrote a positive review of the product (an increasingly problematic practice on the web).

A new computer and no more problems

Tired of the problems, he decided that it was time to build a new desktop computerwithout using anything I was using in the previous one and with a fresh install of Windows 10. This made the problems stop appearing for a while, although the nightmare was not over, since the latency problems returned.



Image: Andrew Gutekanst

From here, Gutekanst tried everything; use various WiFi adapters that I had at home, change the WiFi channel, disable Windows Update delivery optimization, etc. The last mentioned seemed to solve the problem, although only temporarily.

In a desperate attempt, he unplugged his Wacom drawing tablet and closed the MediBang Paint Pro drawing app, closed Firefox, and even turned off the fan in his room so that nothing was connected but his computer in an idle state. Doing this made the problems go awayso he realized that one of the mentioned steps was the problem and he didn’t know what.

All for one drawing app

Seeing that neither Firefox nor anything else was the cause, there was only one step left: run Medibang Paint Pro and run latency tests. And yes, he finally located the problem, although he didn’t know why, so he searched the Internet and found that he wasn’t the only one, since there were multiple users having connection issues when running this app.

Taking a look at the Sysinternals process monitor, he found that just as the latency was going up, this application was queuing its logs for all connecting interfaces. After locating when this was happening, he decided to use the x64dbg debugging tool and started putting breakpoints at every step where the logging APIs were referenced.

With the method used finally figured out the problem. He discovered that any Qt5 application lower than version 5.14 looked for changes in the WiFi interface every 10 seconds as a control path for certain internal processes. This caused the user huge latency issuesso you decided to change the setting for this option and turn it off.

After 8 months groping around and trying to figure out what it was all about, he never would have expected a drawing application was the cause of all your connection problems.