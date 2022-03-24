It took Windows decades to update Notepad, and it’s the Settings wheel that spins that has caught the most attention.

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft decided that after more than 30 years it was time to redesign Notepad. This is how users of the new system now have the possibility of customizing this legendary text editor a bit.

The new Notepad follows the design lines to be more consistent with the new changes in Windows 11, but has also added for the first time options to change font type and size. Those options are behind a button that has a small “hidden” detail that has drawn a lot of attention.





A little “secret” that is in more than one Windows 11 app

Notepad’s Settings button is a gear, and this one has the peculiarity that if we quickly drag the mouse pointer out when we click on itwe will make it rotate with a simple animation.

It is a simple and perhaps silly curiosity, but there are hundreds of users surprised by this “easter egg” that has caused more conversation than the same additional functions and real which now includes the app.

It is not something exclusive to Notepad either, in many of the applications that come pre-installed in Windows 11 you can do the same when they have that icon. Apps like the Calculator or Clocks are another example of this..

It’s a neat little detail that doesn’t really affect the program at all, but it’s fun to test, and it sure was fun for developers to implement. After all, these types of practices are common, and although this was discovered very early, there are others much more elaborate that spend decades hidden.