It wants to be the scariest game and it looks like it: these images of The Callisto Protocol are pure Dead Space

This week news of The Callisto Protocol was advanced and here we have it, the survival-horror of one of the creators of Dead Space stars on the cover of the next issue of Game Informer. The most specific details of the production seen in the magazine have not yet been shared, but we have been able to see its cover and several images, making it clear that we have to follow this video game very closely.

There are four captures shared by the American magazine, especially one where we see its protagonist with his back to a corridor of, we understand, the Sideros maximum security prison where his story unfolds. The setting could hardly be more disturbing, and makes it clear that behind its authorship are veterans of Visceral Games’ timeless oeuvre.

Scary, intense, and a world I’m eager to explore. If you liked Dead Space…Andrew Reiner“Comparisons with Dead Space are inevitable, but make no mistake: The Callisto Protocol is a completely different beast. We got to see several exclusive, never-before-seen images of our protagonist, Jacob Lee, trying to save his life as he navigates the terrors of Jupiter’s second largest moon and its suspicious prison,” Brian Shea of ​​Game Informer briefly introduces. From Twitter Andrew Reiner, editor-in-chief of the magazine, adds: “The gameplay we saw was absolutely groundbreaking. “Scary, intense, and a world I can’t wait to explore. If you liked Dead Space…”

Unfortunately, we still don’t have more specific details about when the video game will hit stores, although it still has a planned release for this year.

The Callisto Protocol was introduced a few months ago with the idea of ​​raising the bar for survival horror games and offering one of the most terrifying experiences of all time, and from the images shared they seem to be on the right track. Recall that the title takes place in the same PUBG universe. For its part, the remake of the first Dead Space dated its launch for the beginning of 2023.

