“It was a loud and noisy crash”: the hypothesis of the neighbors who provided new details about the Tiger Woods accident

It was an ordinary morning in the quiet town of Rolling Hills Estates when a loud crash broke the silence and shook some trees. That powerful impact of the Tiger Woods drew the attention of several residents of the place, although not much because it is a section of the road where there are occasionally accidents. Although rarely so noisy. And he is never a celebrity.

The brutal clash of the legendary golfer from 45 years still has the residents of this small town in suspense Los Angeles California. It was they who alerted the Police of what happened and who now explain what could have happened so that Tiger Woods lose control.

“It was a loud and loud crash”said James Carroll, 58, a retiree, who was with his dog Buddy when he heard the roar and thought one of his trees was falling, or maybe lA near his backyard was collapsing. “We look down the hill. We didn’t see any accidents or hear anything until a little later, when we heard the first responders. Then we learned that there was an accident. They happen here all the time“, He added in his dialogue with The Washington Post.

The scene of Tiger Woods’ accident

The House of Carroll It is situated on a cul-de-sac deep in a hillside subdivision. But the houses on his street and the ones near Rockbluff Drive represent the southern end of the neighborhood, and their tree-filled backyards feature steep slopes up to Hawthorne Boulevard, the busy street where he crashed Tiger Woods. Motorists see trees if they look up but residents have a privileged view of that stretch where the athlete crashed their SUV Genesis GV80.

James Carroll said there was at least 30 accidents along that curved downward stretch during the 50 years that he carries around the neighborhood, and even recalled that his father used to go down the slope of his backyard to tend to victims in the ’70s and’ 80s.

Another of the valuable testimonies is that of John Hodgkinson, also retired, from 77 years, who overheard a neighbor saying that a vehicle had crashed near his home. Then, when he saw that the helicopters from the TV channels arrived at the scene, he tuned in to the news and knew what it was about.

“I didn’t know it was Tiger Woods until I saw him on the news. I just thought, ‘Oh no, another one.’ We have many accidents there “, He said Hodgkinson, who has his own theory about what happened.

The police are going to investigate the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ car to find out precisely how fast he was driving when he lost control (Photo: REUTERS)

“The road turns almost to the east, right where Woods didn’t realize that. I would describe this stretch as quite dangerous. People get off the road quite often. I heard it happened at 7 o’clock in the morning and I think you go straight to the sun on that stretch of the road. That day there was no fogHe explained.

There is still an ongoing investigation to clarify the case. First of all, the Police quickly ruled out that the golfer had been under the influence of alcohol, drugs or some type of narcotic. As well They ruled out that the weather had played a trick on him. Now they aim to investigate the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ car to know precisely how fast he was driving when he lost control and to determine if there was a fault in his vehicle or a distraction.

Meanwhile, the athlete from 45 years you are recovering from the surgery you underwent in the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to correct the fractures in his right leg. Although he feels frustrated by what happened, from his surroundings they affirm that he wants to recover to play again.

