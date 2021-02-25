“It was a poetic license”: David Faitelson under a storm of criticism for a bet on America that did not comply

(Photo: Tercero Díaz / Cuartoscuro)



The America club He kept Federico Viñas as an available element in the duel against Atlas, (February 20), without the player being registered.

Consequently, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation sanctioned the team for improper alignment, since the player carried out a warm-up exercise and remained on the bench as a substitute, without this being registered on the line-up sheet for the match on day 7 of Clausura 2021.

The red and black organization made a formal request for sanction and in accordance with the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation it was determined that the capital’s organization violated article 27.

And America was credited with a loss to Atlas, and the result of the match was modified to 3-0, and lost the lead Guard1anes 2021.

Given the impossibility of giving that sanction against a team like the Eagles, David Faitelson, a sports journalist and analyst, wrote on social networks on February 21 that he did not consider they were going to fine the club, so he bet his house and hair.

After confirming the sanction against the azulcremas, controversy was generated because the users demanded that the commentator pay off their debt.

Faitelson clarified that the bet he launched due to the low probability of sanction for the team led by Santiago Solari due to the improper alignment was a “poetic license”.

“I try to take a serious path and I try not to get carried away by issues that are related to show programs, which I respect a lot. Through my Twitter account I made a bet, but it was a poetic license, what I was trying to do was challenge, challenge the power, which did not dare to punish America”.

But before the sanction he received from the organization that belongs to Televisa, one of the most important television stations in the country, he recognized the decision that was made in the league.

“It was a very important moment in Mexican soccer, because he took advantage of the situation to gain credibility. He punished one of the most influential and powerful teams in Mexican soccer, I am not going to play the game that some are trying to carry out with this issue that you have to pay the bet, “said the sports journalist.

Although he pointed out that the scenario under which he would accept to “pay” the bet would be if Cuauhtémoc Blanco, former soccer player and governor of Morelos, is able to cut his hair and, in addition, money is raised to help the children who need it most, “I am happy to do it. I’m not going to indulge in that kind of antics, with all due respect to clowns. “

And at the time, he applauded America’s response to the sanction, which he described as a brave and honorable stance. The organization offered an apology to its fans, coaching staff and players for what happened in the match against Atlas, also acknowledging that Viñas’ presence on the bench was an administrative error, “are unacceptable in an institution with the greatness of Club América, so we will make the necessary changes so that a situation of this type does not happen again ”and the board of directors assumed responsibility.

