It was a young female tennis figure and denounced that she was sexually harassed: “I had at least 30 incidents”

In a time where Martina Navratilova y Chris Evert-Lloyd dominated the women’s tennis circuit appeared a child prodigy who seemed to surprise everyone in the early 1980s. The American Andrea Jaeger he won his first tournament at just 15 years old and reached two Grand Slam finals, but was repeatedly sexually abused by a WTA staff officer.

Jaeger, who was born in Chicago to Swiss-German parents, today she is 55 years old and she is a nunwas encouraged to tell the drama he suffered when he was just beginning to participate in the best tennis in the world. “I would change in portable toilets or a bathroom to avoid other people’s comments, interest or actions. I had at least 30 incidents with a specific member of staff, physical attempts, all in the locker room very, very early in my career.expressed the former player to the British medium The Independent.

“That particular staff member had a major problem keeping her hands to herself. She also avoided me being alone in the training rooms because she would approach me there too”said the former tennis player who won her first tournament in January 1980 in Las Vegas.

The racket of the United States was the youngest tennis player to be seeded in a Grand Slam for a decade (at Wimbledon 80), until she was later surpassed by her compatriot Jennifer Capriati in 1990. Many at the time resembled it in its forms to the historic John McEnroe, because she was grumpy on the court. Another distinctive sign in his game was that he entered the court with a headband and two long tails in her hair.

Jaeger won 10 titles in his career (nine of them in the US) before retiring at age 23 due to a shoulder injury that led to seven operations. In the two definitions of Grand Slam tournaments that she played, Navratilova was her nemesis: with her she lost in the final of Roland Garros 1982 and also in Wimbledon in 1983. In the other two Majors, she reached the semifinals: in the US Open (1980 and 1982) and the 1982 Australian Open. In the WTA Championship of that same year, the former tennis player suffered another event that gave her alcoholic beverages and she felt very bad.

“When we arrived, she walked me to the door and tried something on me. She was trying to kiss me. It was so bad that I went upstairs at home trying not to vomit so my dad wouldn’t see me.”he remembered.

Once he retired in ’87, Jaeger began doing philanthropic work, charity work and helping poor children. In 1990 created the Silver Lining foundation for children with cancer. And 16 years later, in 2006, she took the habit as a member of the Dominican order attached to the Anglican Church..

In the interview with the English medium, the former tennis player gave indications that they never allowed him to comment on any of the situations he had to suffer in the world of your sport. “They told me, ‘If you say one more word about this, we’ll make sure your sister’s scholarship to Stanford is withdrawn.’ Every time she tried to defend me, they threatened to hurt someone else,” she confessed.

To close, she expressed why she made the decision to tell her story after so many years of having suffered abuse when she was a girl on the circuit. “I can see how in any sport, even now, 40 years later, if a child is faced with similar situations, he too can keep quiet when he feels threatened. I don’t want to allow him to come to any more harm.”

