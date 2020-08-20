It was difficult to feed children, laborers returning to cities under compulsion, were unable to reach home

new Delhi: Thousands of migrant laborers returned to their respective homes during the lockdown in the Corona era, but once again migrant laborers have started returning from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand in search of work. Thousands of migrant laborers are coming back from their homes every day since Raksha Bandhan at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus stand. Some owner, some contractor called, and someone is coming back to Delhi in search of a job. Also Read – These unemployed boys of UP-Bihar created ‘Shishu Vikas Yojana’ in the name of PM Modi, thousands of people were thwarted

Ram Chandar has returned to Delhi from Azamgarh. 5 months ago had gone to his house due to Corona, but due to lack of work in the village, he had to come back to Delhi. He told IANS, "The owner of the company he used to work in has called and called back. There is not much work in the village, you have to go out to earn. I have two girls and a boy, who will get their stomach? "

Ram Chandar used to work in a shoe company in Nangloi, Delhi. Will work again in the same company. The drivers and conductors of the buses do not sit more than 20 rides at the Anand Vihar bus stand. But in the race to go first, there is a quarrel among the riders, and people start climbing in buses together. Because of which the rules are violated.

Right now, since the migrant laborers are returning, there has been an increase in the number of riders going from the route number 236, 165, 534, 469, 473, 543 to the Anand Vihar bus stand. All these buses go towards Nangloi, Mehrauli, and Kapashera border. However, hundreds of migrant laborers are present outside the bus stand.

Deepak, a resident of Sambhal, used to pack fruit in Delhi. He went to his village to celebrate the festival on Holi. After that the lockdown took place, due to which they were stuck there. He told IANS, “I went home on Holi, then stayed there. Here the landlord is asking for 5 months rent. Now come back and come back again to plant fruit. ” Hailing from Bijnor in UP, Shadab used to work in white paint in Himachal Pradesh. Then went home due to loss of employment in lockdown. Now Gurgaon has come in search of a job. He told IANS, “I have come from Bijnor of UP to Gurgaon in search of a job. The contractor has called. No work found at home. Also worked as a Raj Mistry. “