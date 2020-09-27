It was good that the Akali Dal left the BJP-NDA: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s decision to break ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against three bills related to agriculture. In the last one year, the Akali Dal is the second party after Shiv Sena, which has left the BJP. Both were old allies of BJP. Also Read – Sanjay Raut said the reason for meeting former CM Fadnavis, said- ‘We may have ideological differences but …’

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "Both the parties (Shiv Sena and Akali Dal) remained with the BJP in good and bad times, but others held the BJP's hand in their difficult times. The Shiv Sena had to leave the NDA last year and the Akali Dal has left the NDA in protest of the agricultural bills. We feel sad about this development. "

Raut said, "Shiv Sena and Akali Dal were the pillars of NDA, which are no longer there. Therefore, the current alliance cannot be called NDA. " Raut said, "This is a different kind of alliance. The Shiv Sena welcomes the Shiromani Akali Dal's decision to break away from the NDA in the interest of farmers. "