it was great, but also a grotesque

If there is a title in the Resident Evil saga that could be considered the most loved by fans, it is, without a doubt, its fourth installment. Resident Evil 4 is a game that, almost since it came out, has reached the status of legendary workand it has very obvious reasons for it, being a much less terrifying game than its predecessors, but with a very, very strong personality.

Yesterday I was able to take a look at the trailer for the remake that fans have been waiting for years, and I couldn’t help but think about what the aspects that concern me of this new project. And it is that Resident Evil 4 is a mega special game, and especially for us, the Spanish audience of the title.

RE4 had a certain comic charm that Capcom must destroy in the remake

It is impossible to talk to someone from our country who has played this play and not end up in a contest reciting such iconic phrases as “Behind you, imbésil” or “To die is to live, to die is to live”. But why is that? If you have only played the most modern titles in the series (be it the duology of Resident Evil 7 and Village or the remakes of 2 and 3 ), you might think that RE takes itself pretty seriously, with all its fuss, but Resident Evil 4 it wasn’t like that.

Piles of gold bars worth 5,000 pesetas, zombies screaming with a mexican accent despite being Spanish and phrases cringe de Leon that could have come perfectly out of a Sunday movie on Antena 3 are part of what made this title something that walked the fine line between terrifying and the purely memetic. While in other games this could just be joke fodder and little else, when I think of Resident Evil 4 it’s impossible for me to separate it from these types of anecdotes. For me, and I know for countless others, the absurd, the surreal, and the comic are part of the DNA of Capcom’s game.

To give a purely anecdotal example, talking about this topic with my friend Ana, someone who hadn’t even played the saga told me “I think that’s the only thing I know about the game: that it takes place in Spain, but the people are Mexican by some reason”. This perception is something that transcends people who have spent the shooter Horror. I can’t tell if the decision to make the title so bizarre was a conscious one or if it’s a mix between their relaxed tone and the Japanese team’s complete inability to represent our countrybut the issue is that it has penetrated as part of what defines it.

The problem, frankly, is that I think that today this not only cannot be replicated in its remake, but it should not be. Much has happened since the 2000s, and what was (perhaps partly unintentionally) funny and iconic back then is today It would feel weird almost inappropriate and out of date, and I get the feeling that Capcom knows that in 2022 this kind of thing would only be fodder for cringe.

On the other hand, I think that this is what fills the new project with potential. Instead of making a 1:1 remake of the game, the Resident Evil 4 we know with updated graphics, the studio has the opportunity to use other less developed aspects of the original to create an alternative version. to explore new frontiers. Being completely alone and lost in a land where reason is conspicuous by its absence is something that, although it is quite reminiscent of Resident Evil Village, can lead to creative ideas to revisit Leon’s adventure.





It seems that the remake will be more serious

In general (and I am aware that this is judging based on a rather short trailer and not exactly dense in content), it gives me the feeling that Resident Evil 4 wants to move away from the somewhat ridiculous tone of its predecessor, and that I am concerned and interested in equal parts. At worst, it can be a familiar title without anything that endears its predecessor. On the other hand, the best result will be a complete horror game that makes us see this nightmare with different eyes and manages to fill places with memorable moments where before what we had was bizarre.

For now, I am going to choose to overcome my doubts and be optimistic with the team behind the game. And it is that, despite the concerns, the saga has been bringing us many successes in recent years, and it is seen that the Japanese company is putting a lot of effort into experimenting and renewing its brand so that it has a second golden age