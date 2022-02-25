It was just malware, but Nvidia RTX users were promised to unlock their Ethereum mining capabilities

A tool published on GitHub that was advertised as being able to unlock all Ethereum mining capabilities from recent Nvidia RTX graphics cards, but it actually contains malware. In fact, the GitHub release is no longer available.





Tom’s Hardware and PC Gamer also posted about the utility, called “Nvidia RTX LHR v2 Unlocker”, which claimed to remove Nvidia’s “Lite Hash Rate” software that was implemented on the latest graphics cards to discourage cryptocurrency miners from buying GPUs for gaming.

The viruses it installs

However, this tool is not as promising as it seemed at first glance. In a YouTube live yesterday on the Red Panda Mining channel, members of the ChumpchangeXD and Y3TI mining community explained that it contained multiple viruses. And the aforementioned media have already updated their information explaining these developments.

The new findings point to the tool not even performing its function of removing the GPU hash rate cap. Instead, it apparently infects your system and causes a series of unusual behaviorssuch as high CPU usage.

Ever since Nvidia implemented the Lite Hash Rate on graphics cards starting in mid-2021, there has been a huge demand (and a very profitable secondary market) from older RTX cards that do not have the hash rate limitation. A tool that could reduce demand by removing the cap on newer cards is a tempting proposition.