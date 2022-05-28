It was not easy to develop Nintendo Switch Sports: its authors talk about its great challenges

The latest sports installment on Nintendo Switch featured a new roster, unusual ideas, and other obstacles.

When we saw the announcement of Nintendo Switch Sports, many of us thought the same: Nintendo will continue the legacy of the successful Wii Sports and, incidentally, get involved a few million in the pocket. This thought has been reflected in the level of sales achieved by the latest sports installment of Nintendo Switch, which has already leads the charts of the most purchased games in Japan, the United Kingdom and Spain.

When the Nintendo Switch Sports project started, I felt like there were no more sports to add.Yoshikazu YamashitaHowever, the apparent simplicity of Nintendo Switch Sports hides a most complicated development. We are not talking about crunch or discussions about the game’s bases, since its authors highlight a great difficulty when it comes to look for original ideas: “With Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, we came up with every possible idea… And most of them were implemented into the titles, so we felt like we’d done as much as we could,” he explains. Yoshikazu Yamashitagame director, in an interview conducted by Nintendo.

“My impression at the time is that if we were to do a sequel in the future, it would be quite difficult. So when the Nintendo Switch Sports project started, honestly I felt there were no more sports to add“. As if that were not enough, the ideas of the development team began to veer towards a single thought: to achieve something better than Wii Sports, which led them to consider sports and actions in which The Joy-Con will not move.

After reaching this point, they reevaluated their ideas and understood the true essence of Nintendo Switch Sports: “Nintendo has a lot of games that are deep and interesting, but even considering the differentiation of those games, I thought that our mission was to create a product for people between 5-95 yearswhich was very accessible. And so we did a new beginning“, comments Takayuki Shimamura, producer of the installment.

This path led to a Nintendo Switch Sports that not only brings back the classic Wii Sports underpinnings around movement and physical activity, but has also proven to be another big seller. However, it is clear that Nintendo could have done much betterWell, in our analysis of Nintendo Switch Sports we tell you that, although there are free updates on the horizon, the experience feels like incomplete fun.

