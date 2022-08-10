“It was one of the hardest moments”: Hamilton spoke about last year’s controversial definition of the title with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the shocking definition with Verstappen in Abu Dhabi (Reuters)

There are things that Lewis Hamilton he will never forget after retiring from the world of motorsport: his debut in Formula 1, the move from McLaren to Mercedes, every title he won (so far he has seven and ranks alongside Schumacher in the first place of the most winners), and what happened on December 12, 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

That particular date will remain marked for life not only in his memory but also in the history books of the most important tournament in the motor world for the atypical and spectacular definition what happened between him and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

When it seemed that he had the eighth crown insured, an accident involving Nicholas Lafiti forced the entry of the Safety Car and, from there, a “human error” by the FIA ​​​​(as explained by the organization) caused the Dutch will keep his first title in The maximum.

The British pilot recently spoke about this in an extensive interview with the American fashion, culture and politics magazine Vanity Fairin which he assured: “It was one of the hardest moments I’ve experienced in a long time.”

“You see things start to unfold in such a way… and my worst fears came to life. I thought, there’s no way I’m being fooled. There is no way. That will not happen. Surely not,” Hamilton recalled of the time he lhe authorities were debating what to do after the departure of the safety car from the Yas Marina track.

“I knew what had happened. He knew what decisions had been made and why. Yes, I knew something was not right”, he acknowledged when asked if he felt harmed after the decision decreed by Michael Masi (former president of the FIA) to dispute the last lap after Red Bull took the opportunity to change the tires of his star pilot.

Later, the seven-time F1 champion spoke about how he felt after crossing the finish line second behind the Dutchman: “I don’t know if I can explain in words the feeling I had. I remember sitting in disbelief. I realized that I had to unbuckle my seatbelts, I had to get out of this thing, I had to find the strength.”

“But I had no strength and It was one of the hardest moments, I would say, that I have had in a long, long time.the Stevenage native continued before assuring that his father was a fundamental pillar at that time: “He hugged me and I think he said: ‘I want you to know how proud I am of you.’ Having your father hold you like that is one of the most profound things I’ve ever had.”

Lewis Hamilton spoke of his confrontation with the FIA ​​over the use of the jewels (Reuters)

At the same time, he also elaborated on the confrontation he had with the FIA for wearing the jewels in competition. “People love to have power”assured when he felt that this prohibition was directed particularly for him: “Yeah, I’m the only one with jewelry, really.”

At the time (May of this year) he appeared at a press conference covered in rings, necklaces, watches and earrings as a protest: “I put on everything I could. Like I said, I can’t take off at least two of them. One, I really can’t explain where it is, ”she reported, becoming a trend for those statements.

“I was just kidding about it. I don’t have any other piercings anywhere, but I love that there’s this thought, ‘Shit, did he get his balls pierced?’” he recalled with a laugh. “Ever since he was a child I have never liked being told what to do”sentenced.

Hamilton assured that he wants to continue linked to Formula 1 (Reuters)

In addition to talking about his constant fight against racismLewis Hamilton also made reference to veganismwhich she turned to just about five years ago, after a vegan friend from New York showed her a different way to eat despite doctors’ warnings that she’d have a hard time getting enough protein to compete.

“I mean, I’ve won five world titles since then.“, he pointed. “I have been more consistent than ever in the past. So all you need to do is prove people wrong. And that’s what I did,” he added.

Finally, the 37-year-old pilot spoke about his future after his continuity in Formula 1 was questioned for this World Cup after what happened in Abu Dhabi. “I was going through the emotions that I was going through, so no one could tell me anything. When you feel a certain way, sometimes it’s hard to move on. Me, Of course, I considered whether I wanted to continue.” detailed.

“I’m still on a mission, I still love driving, it still challenges me. So I really don’t feel like I have to quit anytime soon.”sentenced.

